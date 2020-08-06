1/1
Joan Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Richardson of Greenfield passed away on Sunday (7/19/2020) at home surrounded by her family. Joan was born and raised in Montana where she met her husband, Robert, while he was attending college at the Montana School of Mines.

She was one of the first non-traditional full-time students at UMASS where she majored in Biology and minored in Zoology. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and was a lifetime member of Sigma Xi Honor Society.

Joan taught Science in the Greenfield School system for over 30 years at both the Middle and High Schools.

She enjoyed spending hours tending her water gardens and planting her yard. She loved to travel around New England and Canada. Joan had a keen sense of curiosity and applied her creative skills in millinery, tolle painting, tailoring and rug making.

Survivors include a son, Robert (Holly), son Mark (Linda Adele), granddaughter Ella, daughter Sally (Bryan), brothers Bill (Sue) Arnold, nephew Blake, brother John (Gretchen) niece Katie, nephew Tim. Joan was predeceased by her parents, husband Robert, and a son Matthew.

Memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. or the Franklin County Sheriff's Office of Regional Dog Shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved