Joan Richardson of Greenfield passed away on Sunday (7/19/2020) at home surrounded by her family. Joan was born and raised in Montana where she met her husband, Robert, while he was attending college at the Montana School of Mines.



She was one of the first non-traditional full-time students at UMASS where she majored in Biology and minored in Zoology. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and was a lifetime member of Sigma Xi Honor Society.



Joan taught Science in the Greenfield School system for over 30 years at both the Middle and High Schools.



She enjoyed spending hours tending her water gardens and planting her yard. She loved to travel around New England and Canada. Joan had a keen sense of curiosity and applied her creative skills in millinery, tolle painting, tailoring and rug making.



Survivors include a son, Robert (Holly), son Mark (Linda Adele), granddaughter Ella, daughter Sally (Bryan), brothers Bill (Sue) Arnold, nephew Blake, brother John (Gretchen) niece Katie, nephew Tim. Joan was predeceased by her parents, husband Robert, and a son Matthew.



Memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. or the Franklin County Sheriff's Office of Regional Dog Shelter.



