Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn Gay Huber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnn Gay Huber, of Barrington, New Hampshire, born March 7, 1951, passed away on January 13, 2020 of cancer after being surrounded by family and friends at home the last seven weeks of her life. She is predeceased by her parents, Donald Gay Huber and Barbara Rose Macheski and her wonderful sister, Linda Gibowicz. JoAnn is survived by her sister, Barbara Pritchard, of Guilford VT, step-mother, Rita Huber of Northfield, MA, and half siblings Anita Tavali and Donald Huber of Northfield MA, David Huber of Athol MA, and Heidi Huber of Hinsdale NH. Joann is also survived by her life partner, Timothy Cunningham of Barrington NH, daughter Taylor Cunningham of Dover NH, and daughter Cady McKee of Oak Creek CO, and her beloved grandson, Callan McKee of Oak Creek CO. JoAnn is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles, as well as brothers-in-laws, and spouses of Taylor and Cady.



JoAnn was born in Brattleboro VT and raised in Northfield MA. Childhood friends of JoAnn, from the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts, described JoAnn as a beautiful shining star, whose kindness and openness have been carried by them long after their childhood years together. JoAnn's laugh and smile were truly contagious as she brightened life for all those around her.



JoAnn resided in Barrington for more than thirty five years, in the home she designed and took part in the construction. JoAnn was always inquisitive, always learning and educating herself. JoAnn received her college degree in social work, and spent a number of years working with children at the Brattleboro Retreat, and other Social Service agencies. For the last forty plus years, JoAnn had a House Cleaning business where she excelled in caring for the upkeep of the homes she serviced. In addition to her home in Barrington, and her love of her childhood in Northfield, Joann had a special place in her heart for Basalt CO, where she spent a few winters, and Truro MA, where she spent numerous summers.



JoAnn possessed a lifelong devotion to her family and friends, truly loved life and found great joy in the creation of her beautiful home in Barrington, which contained many mementos of her travels and antique shopping. JoAnn was among the small group of individuals who in today's world, possessed a great many useful skills, common sense and extremely strong work ethic. Throughout her life she quietly enjoyed the sense of accomplishment and self-reliance these attributes afforded her. Among her many talents, JoAnn was an exceptional cook, gardener and decorator. All who knew JoAnn were blessed by her bright attitude and caring spirit. No act of kindness went undone if JoAnn was around to complete it. Her unassuming nature was just a quiet disguise for her fierce determination to take care of those in need and share her gift of friendship. Her joyful laugh and bright smile will be greatly missed by her family and close friends.



People are asked to honor JoAnn by taking opportunities to practice random acts of kindness for others, what her friends and family now refer to as " A Jo". Now, perhaps more so than ever, we need to follow the lead of this wonderful person who we were fortunate to have in our lives, and follow in Jo's footsteps of service to others. JoAnn lived her life with grace and courage, and she demonstrated so clearly that grace and courage the last four months of her life. Going forward, all who knew JoAnn, when we are having tough moments, can remember Jo's smile and laugh, and somehow find some reprieve by those images.



Celebration of Life gatherings are planned for Saturday, June 6th, in Northfield MA, at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, and at JoAnn and Timothy's home ( Our House) at 14 Smoke Street, Barrington N.H., on Sunday, June 14th.



Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength



While loving someone deeply gives you courage



Life used to be so hard, now everything is easy because of you

JoAnn Gay Huber, of Barrington, New Hampshire, born March 7, 1951, passed away on January 13, 2020 of cancer after being surrounded by family and friends at home the last seven weeks of her life. She is predeceased by her parents, Donald Gay Huber and Barbara Rose Macheski and her wonderful sister, Linda Gibowicz. JoAnn is survived by her sister, Barbara Pritchard, of Guilford VT, step-mother, Rita Huber of Northfield, MA, and half siblings Anita Tavali and Donald Huber of Northfield MA, David Huber of Athol MA, and Heidi Huber of Hinsdale NH. Joann is also survived by her life partner, Timothy Cunningham of Barrington NH, daughter Taylor Cunningham of Dover NH, and daughter Cady McKee of Oak Creek CO, and her beloved grandson, Callan McKee of Oak Creek CO. JoAnn is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles, as well as brothers-in-laws, and spouses of Taylor and Cady.JoAnn was born in Brattleboro VT and raised in Northfield MA. Childhood friends of JoAnn, from the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts, described JoAnn as a beautiful shining star, whose kindness and openness have been carried by them long after their childhood years together. JoAnn's laugh and smile were truly contagious as she brightened life for all those around her.JoAnn resided in Barrington for more than thirty five years, in the home she designed and took part in the construction. JoAnn was always inquisitive, always learning and educating herself. JoAnn received her college degree in social work, and spent a number of years working with children at the Brattleboro Retreat, and other Social Service agencies. For the last forty plus years, JoAnn had a House Cleaning business where she excelled in caring for the upkeep of the homes she serviced. In addition to her home in Barrington, and her love of her childhood in Northfield, Joann had a special place in her heart for Basalt CO, where she spent a few winters, and Truro MA, where she spent numerous summers.JoAnn possessed a lifelong devotion to her family and friends, truly loved life and found great joy in the creation of her beautiful home in Barrington, which contained many mementos of her travels and antique shopping. JoAnn was among the small group of individuals who in today's world, possessed a great many useful skills, common sense and extremely strong work ethic. Throughout her life she quietly enjoyed the sense of accomplishment and self-reliance these attributes afforded her. Among her many talents, JoAnn was an exceptional cook, gardener and decorator. All who knew JoAnn were blessed by her bright attitude and caring spirit. No act of kindness went undone if JoAnn was around to complete it. Her unassuming nature was just a quiet disguise for her fierce determination to take care of those in need and share her gift of friendship. Her joyful laugh and bright smile will be greatly missed by her family and close friends.People are asked to honor JoAnn by taking opportunities to practice random acts of kindness for others, what her friends and family now refer to as " A Jo". Now, perhaps more so than ever, we need to follow the lead of this wonderful person who we were fortunate to have in our lives, and follow in Jo's footsteps of service to others. JoAnn lived her life with grace and courage, and she demonstrated so clearly that grace and courage the last four months of her life. Going forward, all who knew JoAnn, when we are having tough moments, can remember Jo's smile and laugh, and somehow find some reprieve by those images.Celebration of Life gatherings are planned for Saturday, June 6th, in Northfield MA, at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, and at JoAnn and Timothy's home ( Our House) at 14 Smoke Street, Barrington N.H., on Sunday, June 14th.Being deeply loved by someone gives you strengthWhile loving someone deeply gives you courageLife used to be so hard, now everything is easy because of you Published in Recorder on Feb. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close