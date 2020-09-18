Joanne I. (Gallison) Bascom, 60, of Second Street died Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born in Greenfield on June 13, 1960, the daughter of Reginald and Marion (McNeil) Gallison. She was a graduate of Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls, Ma with a focus in Early Childhood Development. Her loving and caring nature poured out not only to her own children, but to many neighborhood children through out the years. She was well known in her community for always having open arms with an ear to listen and was often referred to as 'Mama Dukes'.
She was a PCA, taking care of people in their homes, for many years.
Joanne took an interest in art in its many forms, (drawing, coloring & poetry). She enjoyed knitting having made countless blankets for family and friends.
Among her survivors, Joanne leaves a son, Jeremy Ellis and his wife Maryrose of Bernardston; a daughter, Emily Ellis of Turners Falls, four grandchildren; Owen, Anthony, Sebastian, Ayleanna; two brothers, John Gallison of Greenfield and Bob Gallison of Quebec, Canada; a sister, Carol Wescott of Greenfield; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her son, Gregory Ellis in 2014.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 9/26 at 11am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Calling hours will be held Saturday morning from 9am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brick House Community Resource Center, 24 Third Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376.
.