Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. "Jack" Cominoli. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" A. Cominoli, 64, of Dell Street passed away on Monday October 14, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He was born in Montague on August 23, 1955 and was the son of John and Barbara (Carignan) Cominoli.



Beloved by his wife, Barbara, of forty two years, he also leaves a son Jay and his wife Becka and their children Britton, Ari and Owen; a daughter, Maggie Smarr and her husband Ryan and their children Ethan, Austin and Cameron; his mother, Barbara (Carignan) Cominoli; his siblings, Nancy Cowles, Barbara Cominoli, Tina Crocker and Tony Cominoli. Jack also leaves behind a multitude of family and friends who will forever cherish his memory.



His father, John Cominoli, predeceased Jack.



Jack proudly served in the United States Navy for 22 years and retired with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. Jack also worked at Crocker Communications for 10 years.



Jack was incredibly proud of his family and immensely cherished his 6 grandsons. When not dedicating time to his family, Jack enjoyed his Harley Davidson, playing golf at Thomas Memorial Golf Course, and rooting for the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.



A Memorial Mass will be held Friday October 18, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



There will be no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02133 or to The Jimmy Fund 10 Brookline Pl Brookline, MA 02445.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.



For condolences, please visit





John "Jack" A. Cominoli, 64, of Dell Street passed away on Monday October 14, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He was born in Montague on August 23, 1955 and was the son of John and Barbara (Carignan) Cominoli.Beloved by his wife, Barbara, of forty two years, he also leaves a son Jay and his wife Becka and their children Britton, Ari and Owen; a daughter, Maggie Smarr and her husband Ryan and their children Ethan, Austin and Cameron; his mother, Barbara (Carignan) Cominoli; his siblings, Nancy Cowles, Barbara Cominoli, Tina Crocker and Tony Cominoli. Jack also leaves behind a multitude of family and friends who will forever cherish his memory.His father, John Cominoli, predeceased Jack.Jack proudly served in the United States Navy for 22 years and retired with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. Jack also worked at Crocker Communications for 10 years.Jack was incredibly proud of his family and immensely cherished his 6 grandsons. When not dedicating time to his family, Jack enjoyed his Harley Davidson, playing golf at Thomas Memorial Golf Course, and rooting for the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.A Memorial Mass will be held Friday October 18, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.There will be no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02133 or to The Jimmy Fund 10 Brookline Pl Brookline, MA 02445.Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close