John was born in Adams, MA on June 4, 1946 the son of John and Gladys (Cravish) Gancarz. He attended Drury High School.



He was a union carpenter with the Local 108 based in Springfield for many years.



John's true passion was his family and the outdoors. A life-long outdoorsman he loved fishing, hunting turkey, bear, deer and rabbits. More than a just hunter, he appreciated the outdoors and respected the animals. He would enjoy sitting and watching the different animals walk through the fields near his home or walk through the woods just to see what was out there.



Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Ellie (Doneilo) Gancarz, son John and his wife Cheri of Ashfield, son Trevor also of Ashfield, three grandchildren McKenzie, Jack and Brady, brothers Joseph and Michael, sisters Gloria, Jean, Christine, and Kathy, close friend John Field, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.



John was loved and will be greatly missed.



At John's request, there are no services.



In lieu of flowers, John's family requests donations be made to Hospice of Franklin County to help support their continued dedication and service to area families. Mail to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.



