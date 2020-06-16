John A. LaBelle, 74, died peacefully at home on June 10, 2020, surrounded by family. Born and raised in Ashfield, John was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and became an Executive Chef traveling with the seasons between Maine and Florida early in his career, before moving back home to start a catering company that he operated for over 30 years. He later served as the Director of Food Services at Mohawk Trail Regional High School and Executive Director of Food Services at Phoenix Insurance. Many will also remember John from the LaBelle's Neighbors stores in Buckland and Charlemont, and the delicious food he served from "Big John's Deli".
He was a member of the Mountain Masonic Lodge in Shelburne Falls, the Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Springfield, Order of Quetzalcoatl and the Melha Shrine Temple, where you'd find him driving his Jeepster during parades all over New England.
John leaves behind his son Eben LaBelle and wife Layla Panichello of Ashfield; daughter Andrea Noyes and husband Scott, of Brookfield, MA; two grandchildren: Christopher Ledwell and Joseph LaBelle; step-grandson, Shelby Hayes; former wife Bev LaBelle and spouse Janet Rogers of Ashfield and his faithful dog Zander. John was predeceased by his parents, Armond & Janice LaBelle and his brother Joe LaBelle, all of Ashfield.
A graveside service is planned for Saturday June 20th at 11:00am at the Ashfield Plain Cemetery.
Those of you who wish to attend, please practice social distancing and wear a mask. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children- 516 Carew St Springfield, MA 01104 or by contacting the hospital directly at 413-735-1368. Services are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 16, 2020.