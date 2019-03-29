Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John A. "Jack" Norman passed away on March 21, 2019 at his home in Titusville, Florida after fighting a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his brother David in Greenfield, Massachusetts. Jack was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts the son of George R. and Carolyn E. (Winn) Norman and raised in Deerfield. He graduated from Frontier Regional High School. While at school he was elected in 1965 to represent Frontier at the Student Government Day in Boston. Also, elected as citizen of the month, on the basis of leadership qualities, personality and contributions to the school. Certainly characteristics Jack carried throughout his whole life. His love and passion was always for the fire department. Jack was a proud Deerfield native who served on the Deerfield Fire Department for over 30-years. He continued to support the department even after moving to Florida. Recently donating a Federal Q Siren that proudly sits on Engine 1 in his honor. In 1996 he moved to Florida, good-bye to cold, snow and ice. He was often asked "Why Titusville?". He would say "I carried an ice scraper with me and once I reached a place where they didn't know what it was - it was time to put down stakes". Still needing to do more in Florida, Jack went to work at the Space Center for 15 years. Jack also started working for the Sheriff's Department of Brevard County. The Department has a Mobile Command Center truck and trailer that he took great pride in making sure it was in tip top appearance. He drove it to sites where it was needed. Jack continued his community contributions and his passion for the fire department by leadership of the Four Communities Fire Station in FL. He made a significant difference in the flourishing of Station 28. He continued as a life time member attending as many meetings as he could. Nothing could keep him away, he even stopped there the day before passing on to God's department. Let us not forget the jokes - HE NEVER DID!! He so enjoyed making people laugh and smile. Almost every day he passed them on to friends and family via the computer or to visitors. Jack was happy to be around people, so approachable, friendly and willing to interact with you. He had such an infectious personality that his web of friends is infinite. Jack found serving the community his calling. It is so evident by the number of people who will miss him from this day forward. Services: Celebration of Life on Saturday April 6th 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Four Communities Fire Station, Sharpes Florida off from Route 1. Refreshments to follow, In lieu of flowers - memorial donations may be made to Four Communities Fire Station P.O. Box 227, Sharpes Florida 32959. Second Service, Taking Jack home to his final resting place, will be at Robbins Memorial Church Greenfield, Massachusetts Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 am. Riding on the Deerfield Antique Fire Truck as his final earthly fire call. Burial will be at the cemetery on Upper Road, West Deerfield Massachusetts. Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



220 Federal Street

Greenfield , MA 01301

