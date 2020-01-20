Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. Siano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Alfred Siano, 82, died at home with his wife, Jean, and family at his side on January 20, 2020.



Born in Greenfield, John was the oldest of five mischievous children raised by Alfred Siano (born in Italy) and Ann Landoli Siano (NYC). John fondly remembered growing up on Main Street in Greenfield, playing games with his siblings and friends. John was class president at Greenfield High School, while lettering in four sports his senior year. He was proud to be named as a Western Mass 1st team all star in football.



John attended Tufts University. In his senior year, he began dating Jean Britton, also of Greenfield. John and Jean married in 1961. John spent most of his career teaching social studies and coaching at Frontier Regional High School, where he also served as Athletic Director. He also enjoyed working with Jim Fox as a sportswriter for the Greenfield Recorder.



John and Jean lived happily and raised four children, while also operating a summertime produce farm in Whately. John also enjoyed many sports and activities with his children, playing basketball into his late 60's. Other hobbies included landscape painting, golfing and cross country skiing.



John is survived by his loving wife, Jean. He also leaves children Andrea Jones, Laura Santos (William), John Siano Jr. (Maura) and is pre-deceased by his youngest son, Joel Siano. John was proud of his six grandchildren, Emily Santos, Braxton Jones, Rebecca Fenichel, Serissa Jones, Johnny Siano and Helena Siano.



John leaves four siblings, Arlene Brissette, Alfie Siano (Mary), Frank Siano (Rose Marie) and Jim Siano (Priscilla). He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.



A family celebration of life is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests an act of kindness for others, in memory of a man who will best be remembered for his kindness .

John Alfred Siano, 82, died at home with his wife, Jean, and family at his side on January 20, 2020.Born in Greenfield, John was the oldest of five mischievous children raised by Alfred Siano (born in Italy) and Ann Landoli Siano (NYC). John fondly remembered growing up on Main Street in Greenfield, playing games with his siblings and friends. John was class president at Greenfield High School, while lettering in four sports his senior year. He was proud to be named as a Western Mass 1st team all star in football.John attended Tufts University. In his senior year, he began dating Jean Britton, also of Greenfield. John and Jean married in 1961. John spent most of his career teaching social studies and coaching at Frontier Regional High School, where he also served as Athletic Director. He also enjoyed working with Jim Fox as a sportswriter for the Greenfield Recorder.John and Jean lived happily and raised four children, while also operating a summertime produce farm in Whately. John also enjoyed many sports and activities with his children, playing basketball into his late 60's. Other hobbies included landscape painting, golfing and cross country skiing.John is survived by his loving wife, Jean. He also leaves children Andrea Jones, Laura Santos (William), John Siano Jr. (Maura) and is pre-deceased by his youngest son, Joel Siano. John was proud of his six grandchildren, Emily Santos, Braxton Jones, Rebecca Fenichel, Serissa Jones, Johnny Siano and Helena Siano.John leaves four siblings, Arlene Brissette, Alfie Siano (Mary), Frank Siano (Rose Marie) and Jim Siano (Priscilla). He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.A family celebration of life is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests an act of kindness for others, in memory of a man who will best be remembered for his kindness . Published in Recorder on Jan. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close