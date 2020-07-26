John Alexander Witalisz (95) who was born 19 November 1924, the son of Joseph and Katherine (Bieniek) Witalisz in Northfield, MA, passed away on 23 July 2020 following a period of declining health. John had been a resident at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield since April 2014. John moved to Turners Falls early in his life, living on Griswold Street for over sixty years, in a home that he built. He worked for many years at various jobs from road building to snow plowing at the Mackin Company.
In his spare time, John could be found at home gardening, woodworking/carpentry as well as tinering in his garage repairing tractors, lawn mowers, snow blowers and the like. Many will remember John for his quiet demeanor and selfless personality. He was always willing to help anyone. Whatever needed to be done, whether it was fixing a leaky pipe, dealing with snow removal, or offering gardening tips when asked, it was always done with a twinkle in his eyes that brought a smile to many faces. John enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Polish music. Early in life, he enjoyed racing stock cars in Winchester, NH.
A member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Turners Falls, John married Fleurette Gagne, 17 August 1996. Together they enjoyed their garden, canning and their trips to PA. Fleurette passed away 29 December 2016. John was previously married to Sophie Yez and Mary Novak who predeceased him.
John leaves a son, Robert Witalisz of Turners Falls; a daughter, Janice Grybko Saunders (Neal) of Vernon, VT; step sons, Edward Novak of Guilford, VT, Charles Novak, and Paul Gagne of Haverhill, MA; four grandchildren, Tina Hepfer (Aaron) of Clifton Park, NY, Dethany Pisati (Andrew) of East Granby, CT, Alexandra Gagne of Norfolk, VA and Emma Gagne of Haverhill, MA; four great grandchildren, Lauren and Meghan Hepfer and Jackson and Miles Pisati; and several nieces and nephews.
John is survived by one brother, Edmund of Brattleboro. He was predeceased by two sisters, Nellie Trombley and Stefania (Steve) Cherwa, and a brother, Joseph of Brattleboro.
At John's request and due to the current pandemic, there will be no viewing.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 7/30 at 10am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K Street, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery in Turners Falls. Throughout John's services, it is requested that all follow the guidelines of the COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing and the wearing of face masks.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Buckley Health Care Center, Attn: Activities Department, 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
