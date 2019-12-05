Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Alfred St. Germain. View Sign Service Information Finley Funeral Home 15 Church St Livermore Falls , ME 04254 (207)-897-3588 Send Flowers Obituary

John Alfred St. Germain, 73, a resident of Turner, passed away Monday, November 25th at St. Mary's d'Youville Pavilion. He was born November 23, 1946, in Montague, Massachusetts, the son of John F. St. Germain and Helen (Sumner) St. Germain. He graduated in 1964 from Turners Falls High School in Massachusetts. He joined the United States Army after graduation and attained the rank of Sargent. He served 6 months in Vietnam in the 82nd Airborne Special Forces.



On May 21, 2005, he married Wanda Gingras in Woolwich. He was a farm hand and a printer's apprentice. He was a Police Officer in Old Orchard Beach and a paramedic with Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro, Vermont, MEDCU in Portland, and others. He was an EMT instructor for 7 years at SMVTI, training and licensing paramedics. He also worked for Maine EMS inspecting ambulances.



John was a licensed massage therapist in 2000, with training in Quantum Touch. He was a Reiki Master Teacher with Kuruna Reiki certification. He volunteered at Trek Across Maine for many years as a massage therapist. He was a member of The American Legion, The Oriental Star Lodge #21 of Masons in Maine and the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Free Masonry.



He loved time spent with his family, reading, NASCAR, The New England Patriots and the Indy 500, which he attended twice with his brother Charlie.



He is survived by his wife Wanda St. Germain of Turner, his son, Shawn St. Germain and his wife Megan of Readfield, his daughters, Heather Harper and her husband Sean of Readfield, Kathleen Bagley and her husband Rob of Fairfield, his brother Charles St. Germain and his wife Kathy of Gill, Massachusetts, his sister Sharon Finnell of Bernardston, Massachusetts, and 8 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his nephews, Peter St. Germain and Sean Williams and his niece Bethany Bristol.



A Celebration of Life with full military honors and masonic service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.



If desired donations may be sent in John's Memory to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, Maine.



