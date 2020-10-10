John Allen Chapin Sr., age 74, a long time resident of Leyden, Ma and surrounding areas. Recently passed away at his home in Guilford, Vt on September 27, 2020. John was the son of Violet (Bassett) Hall and Charles Chapin.John was a proud Vietnam Veteran. John enjoyed gardening and a long time fan of hunting and fishing. John was an avid pool player playing on several pool leagues and camping with his grandchildren.John is survived by his five children and their spouses: Tonia Herzig and husband Mitch Herzig of Turners Falls, Ma; Tracy Swan and husband John Swan of Orange, Ma; John Chapin Jr and Partner Jessica Bourque of Athol, Ma; Jamey Chapin residing in Tennessee and Alexander Chapin of Bernardston, Ma. He is blessed with and loved by his many grand - children Rosanna Herzig, Anthony Herzig, Marlena Herzig, Curtis Chapin, Corey Swan, Justin Swan, Felicia Swan, Jennica Chapin and John Allen Chapin III and Jullianna Chapin, Jayden Chapin, Josiah Chapin, and Addison Chapin and many great grand children.Nine surviving siblings: Lawrence Chapin (Sharon Haskins), Patricia Webb, Arthur Chapin (Marilyn), Wayne Chapin (Judi), Eleanor Hurlburt, Barbara Lapointe, Donna Hall, George (Skip) Hall, Jeffrey Hall (Gayle), and many nieces and nephews.John was predeceased by his son David Chapin, sister Betty Dobias and brother William Chapin.There will be a celebration of John's life to be held TBA. Services are being planned by family.In lieu of flowers consider making a donation, in John's memory, to American Legion of Brattleboro, VT or to Leyden Methodist Church - 15 West Leyden Rd. Leyden, MA 01337.