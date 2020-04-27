Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John B. Coburn. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

John B. Coburn, 93, formerly of Charlemont, MA passed away peacefully following a period of declining health on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield.



Born in Greenfield on August 15, 1926, he was the son of David A. and Rachael (Leishman) Coburn. John was a 1944 graduate of Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls. Following high school in 1944, John enlisted in the US Navy and served as a Carpenter's Mate on the USS Dorothea L. Dix until his honorable discharge in 1946. Upon his return from military service, John attended photography school in New Haven, CT and used his skill with photography for many weddings, portraits and videos over the years.



In 1951 he began working as a machine operator for Lamson and Goodnow Manufacturing in Buckland, MA and worked there for 39 years until his retirement in 1990.



John was married for 67 years to the love of his life, Alberta (Maynard) Coburn whom he wed on June 22, 1952 at the Congregational Church in Hawley, MA.



After retirement, John and Alberta enjoyed many bus trips and vacations throughout the United States and Canada making many friends and memories along the way. In addition to his photography, John also enjoyed gardening and spent many hours in his garden and then more hours canning and preserving its bounty.



In addition to his wife Alberta, John is survived by his three children; Herbert of St. George, ME, Paul (Robin) of Buckland, and Luan Griswold (Dennis Walk) of Indian Orchard, MA as well as 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He also leaves several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents and his stepsister Viola Winn.



In accordance with John's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



John's family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Buckley Health Care Center for their care and compassion during the time that John was there.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Charlemont Ambulance Fund in Charlemont, MA



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.



