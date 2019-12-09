Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Pettengill. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

John C. Pettengill, died Thursday 12/5/19 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. He was born in Greenfield on July 15, 1925, the son of Clarence and Alice (Thompson) Pettengill. He was 94 years old.



John grew up in Greenfield. He was accepted at Deerfield Academy in 1939 and graduated in 1943. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Army, serving in the European Theater with the 276th Infantry Regiment. He served in the United States Army until April of 1946.



After discharge from the Army he attended the University of Massachusetts at Fort Devens for a year and subsequently enrolled at Colgate University, graduating in 1950 with a degree in economics. Shortly after graduation he became Sales Director at the Millers Fall Paper Company. He was a member of the Sales Association of the Paper Industry and the Boston Paper Trade Association.



He married Carroll Gillespie of Northfield, MA on August 15th, 1953. They settled in Greenfield and raised a family of three children. John was a Corporator of the Greenfield Savings Bank and was also a Corporator of the Franklin County Hospital. In 1965 he was elected as a Precinct 2 Town Meeting member. In 1972 he was one of the founding members and vice president of the fledgling Franklin County Hockey Association. John went on to coach a number of youth hockey teams and to support local youth hockey for many years.



He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Greenfield, singing in the choir and acting as its treasurer for 45 years. He also served on the Board of the Pastoral Counseling Center in Greenfield.



After 34 years at Millers Falls Co. in 1984, John joined Esleeck Manufacturing Co. as Director of Marketing. He enjoyed his time at Esleeck and retired finally from the paper business in 1989.



In 1985 he and his wife Carroll moved to Wingate Farm in Hinsdale, NH where they lived until 2017. They loved the farm and always welcomed family and strangers alike. In 2013, due in large part to their generosity, this farmland was preserved under a public land trust. Later in their lives John and Carroll found a welcome church home at the Northfield Trinitarian Church in Northfield, MA, where they also enjoyed being choir members and being a part of church life.



John was predeceased by his beloved wife Carroll on October 30, 2017.



Among his survivors, John leaves three children and their partners, Peter Pettengill and his wife Deborra of Hinsdale, NH, Sallie Pettengill and her wife Marianne Chatterton of Merrimack, MA and Sam Pettengill and his wife Karen of Greenfield, MA; He also leaves a granddaughter Olivia Pettengill, a Grandson, James Pettengill and his wife Alyssa Robb as well as two great grandchildren, Ozzy and Leo.



The family would like to extend its most heartfelt thanks to the amazing nurses and staff at Charlene Manor who cared for him for the last 2 and a half years with so much love and skill. You were able to see the real person underneath the disease and provided him with friendship and dignity.



A memorial service to celebrate his life is planned for a later date and will be announced by the family.



Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Hospice of Franklin County 329 Conway St., Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301 and the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, 130 Colrain Road, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit





John C. Pettengill, died Thursday 12/5/19 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. He was born in Greenfield on July 15, 1925, the son of Clarence and Alice (Thompson) Pettengill. He was 94 years old.John grew up in Greenfield. He was accepted at Deerfield Academy in 1939 and graduated in 1943. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Army, serving in the European Theater with the 276th Infantry Regiment. He served in the United States Army until April of 1946.After discharge from the Army he attended the University of Massachusetts at Fort Devens for a year and subsequently enrolled at Colgate University, graduating in 1950 with a degree in economics. Shortly after graduation he became Sales Director at the Millers Fall Paper Company. He was a member of the Sales Association of the Paper Industry and the Boston Paper Trade Association.He married Carroll Gillespie of Northfield, MA on August 15th, 1953. They settled in Greenfield and raised a family of three children. John was a Corporator of the Greenfield Savings Bank and was also a Corporator of the Franklin County Hospital. In 1965 he was elected as a Precinct 2 Town Meeting member. In 1972 he was one of the founding members and vice president of the fledgling Franklin County Hockey Association. John went on to coach a number of youth hockey teams and to support local youth hockey for many years.He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Greenfield, singing in the choir and acting as its treasurer for 45 years. He also served on the Board of the Pastoral Counseling Center in Greenfield.After 34 years at Millers Falls Co. in 1984, John joined Esleeck Manufacturing Co. as Director of Marketing. He enjoyed his time at Esleeck and retired finally from the paper business in 1989.In 1985 he and his wife Carroll moved to Wingate Farm in Hinsdale, NH where they lived until 2017. They loved the farm and always welcomed family and strangers alike. In 2013, due in large part to their generosity, this farmland was preserved under a public land trust. Later in their lives John and Carroll found a welcome church home at the Northfield Trinitarian Church in Northfield, MA, where they also enjoyed being choir members and being a part of church life.John was predeceased by his beloved wife Carroll on October 30, 2017.Among his survivors, John leaves three children and their partners, Peter Pettengill and his wife Deborra of Hinsdale, NH, Sallie Pettengill and her wife Marianne Chatterton of Merrimack, MA and Sam Pettengill and his wife Karen of Greenfield, MA; He also leaves a granddaughter Olivia Pettengill, a Grandson, James Pettengill and his wife Alyssa Robb as well as two great grandchildren, Ozzy and Leo.The family would like to extend its most heartfelt thanks to the amazing nurses and staff at Charlene Manor who cared for him for the last 2 and a half years with so much love and skill. You were able to see the real person underneath the disease and provided him with friendship and dignity.A memorial service to celebrate his life is planned for a later date and will be announced by the family.Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Hospice of Franklin County 329 Conway St., Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301 and the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, 130 Colrain Road, Greenfield, MA 01301.Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close