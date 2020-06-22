John C. Parry died at home in Wethersfield CT on June 2, 2020 after a lengthy period of declining health.
Born on July 16, 1954 in Greenfield MA to parents Ralph and Katherine (Smith) Parry, John grew up in Hatfield MA, graduating from Smith Academy in 1972 and obtaining a Business degree from UMass Amherst in 1976. His first employer was Forbes Snyder Office Products in Northampton MA, going on from there to live and work in Holliston MA, DeWitt NY and Hebron CT before settling in Wethersfield CT. He was an extremely kind, compassionate and charismatic person which contributed greatly to his success in the CIS marketing world, handling accounts both nationally and internationally for several different companies throughout his career. Much of his career was spent with Veritas/Symantec where he achieved the role of VP of Global Accounts. John was known for his salesmanship skills, knowledge in the technology field, and his valuable ability to mentor others. He was generous with his time and talents, always willing to help, whether repairing cars, doing household projects or figuring out technology issues. Above all, John will always be remembered for his resilient sense of humor and heartwarming smile.
He is survived by his wife Rita (Decker), three children Christopher of Plymouth MA, Elysia Neffinger of Warren CT and Stephen of Hartford CT; a stepson Michael Sisko of Wethersfield; and a grandson Asher Neffinger, as well as his beloved dog Sophie. He also leaves his sister Charlotte (Nicholas) Waynelovich of Turners Falls, brothers George (Jan) of Blue Springs MO, Robert (Shari) of Mabank TX and David (Joellyn) of Sterling VA, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, and three dear aunts, Sarah Looman, Helene Smith and Theresa Smith. He is also survived by his former wife Nancy (Waynelovich) Parry of Ellington CT. John was predeceased by a stepson Thomas Sisko.
In true Corona style, there will be no services at this time. In memory of this dear soul, consider passing on a random act of kindness - and give (send!) a big hug to those you love. Condolences may be sent via www.farleysullivan.com.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 22, 2020.