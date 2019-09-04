Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Daniel Lapean. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Daniel Lapean, 85, left for Heaven, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from his home in Nokomis, FL. His wife of 58 years was with him and was held tightly by God and by their son, Shamus, when he passed peacefully.



John attended school in Greenfield, MA and received his Masters' degree in Education from Boston College.



He met and married his wife, Shirley, while both were teaching in Weymouth, MA.



John was a dedicated elementary school teacher for 37 years also serving as principle for some of those years. During his 37 years of teaching he was voted teacher of the year and was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship as an exchange teacher in New Zealand in 1964.



John loved to watch and play soccer. He was the soccer coach at Greenfield High School for many years. John was recognized years later in his College's "Hall of Fame" for an undefeated season.



He was drafted and served in the Army for two years.



John was a devoted parishioner and E.M. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield, MA. He was an E.M. and in the choir at Saint Catherine Church in Kauai, HI and a daily communicate at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Osprey, FL.



He and his wife travelled extensively to every continent except Antarctica and all 50 states.



Among his survivors, John leaves his wife, Shirley and six children. A daughter, Anastasia "Maria" Ballesteros and her husband, Wesley, of Kauai, HI. Son, Shawn and his wife, Barb, of Naperville, IL. Son, Anthony and his wife, Cindy, of Shaftsbury, VT. Daughter, Kateri and her husband, Lambert, of Belcourt, ND. Son, Shamus and his wife, Emeline, of Nokomis, FL. Daughter, Stephanie and her husband, Tom, of West Wareham, MA. He also leaves 16 grandchildren, one of which is on a 10 year journey to be ordained a Jesuit Priest. His sister, Patty, his sister-in-law, Ruth Spellman, his cousin, Peter Conway, and very close friends, William and Judie Staples.



John was predeceased by his infant son, Isador and granddaughter, Celine.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church in Osprey, FL.



Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield, MA.

Published in Recorder on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close