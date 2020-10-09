John E. (Red) Sabine,92, Northfield Rd, Erving died Thursday 10/08/20 at home. He was born in Sharon, Connecticut, the son of John and Dorothy (Gottschalk) Sabine.
John attended local schools and was 1946 graduate of Greenfield High School.
He worked for the B&M Railroad for many years retiring in 1990.
He enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country for 10 years.
John enjoyed his family, grandchildren, fishing, hunting, family games and gardening. He was a loyal fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.
John (Red) leaves his wife of 69 years, the former Pauline Bordeaux and his children, Tina Sibley wife of Myron Sibley Jr., Michael Sabine and his wife Kimbra Sabine, Anne Zunich wife of Ronald Zunich and Lisa Lucier wife of Gerald Lucier; his brother James Hartnett and his wife Patty Hartnett; his sister Doris Murley and her husband Robert Murley.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Overlook Hospice 88 Masonic Rd. Charlton, MA 01507 or to Shriners Hospital for Children
516 Carew St. Springfield, MA 01104-2396.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com