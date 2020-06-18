On Sunday, June 14, 2020, John Belden, loving husband, passed away at the age of 75.John was born on November 23, 1944, in Greenfield, MA, to the late John and Esther Englehardt Belden.He graduated from Greenfield High School in 1962 and served in the US Navy from 1962-1966. On October 16, 1971, he married his wife, Sally Fifield Belden. In 1988, they moved to Wilmington, NC.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sally Belden of Wilmington, NC; sisters, Katherine Araldi of Winchester Bay, OR and Marie M. Gazda (Tony) of S. Dennis, MA; niece, Ann Marie Winberg (Bruce) of Holyoke, MA; nephews, Alan Gazda (Liz) of Holyoke, MA and Michael Gazda (Debbie) of Chicopee, MA; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.John will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield, MA at a later date.