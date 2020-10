John "Jack" Edward Mulligan Sr. 82, of Brattleboro VT., the husband of late Sharon Lou Mulligan, passed away in his home on October 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.Jack was born in Lynn, MA on June 24, 1938, son of the late Phyllis and Joseph Mulligan.The Atamaniuk Funeral Home in Brattleboro VT is assisting the family, please visit their site to view the full obituary for Jack. https://www.atamaniuk.com