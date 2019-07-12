Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Puffer Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Shutesbury Athletic Club 282 Wendell Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary





John was an avid forester, and owned and operated Puffer Forest Products for over 20 years and is well known by the slogan "we survive on wood". John retired from Irving Forest Products based in Dixfield, Maine in July 2018. John loved his family and friends dearly. He was a simple man who loved the outdoors and got great pleasure living at his camp (aka "The Cowist Temple"). He loved vacationing in Maine, Nascar, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, fishing and kayaking and hunting.



He was extremely proud of his garden. He loved working with wood, whether it be building his beloved camp and sheds, or sawing lumber, firewood and furniture making. He was the treasurer and was named "Groomer of the Year" for the Porcupine Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club. He was a longtime member of the Shutesbury Athletic Club where he held multiple offices.



He is survived by his two brothers Stephen and his wife Janet, David and his wife Anne all of Shutesbury, MA. He leaves his wife Brenda Stone-Puffer and beloved canine companion, Jillian. He also leaves his three children Sarah B. Puffer and her fiance Joseph Robert of Monson, Lisa Marie Ciampa and her husband Carmen of Dracut, and John F. Puffer, Jr. and his wife Kristen of Lakeville. As well as his step-children, Eric Remillard and his wife Hillary of Northfield, and Becky and her husband Seay Minor of Gill. He was very proud of his 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife, Patricia A. Puffer of Athol, his nephew David Puffer of Easthampton, and countless close friends and relatives.



In lieu of a formal service, there will be a celebration of life at the Shutesbury Athletic Club, 282 Wendell Road, Sunday July 14, 2019 at 1pm.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

