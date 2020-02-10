Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. Thayer. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

John Harold Thayer, 80 of Northfield died Sunday February 9, 2020 at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Greenfield, Ma. on January 3,1940 the son of Harold and Laura (Martineau) Thayer. He graduated from High School in 1958. He was a member of the first class to graduate from Pioneer Valley Regional School. He joined the US Army in the fall of 1958, serving 31/2 years which included a 13 month deployment in Korea. He was a member of the Corps of Engineers, with duties as a crane operator and heavy equipment operator. After leaving the military he went to work for MacMillin Builders in Keene, NH where he took a 3 year masonry apprenticeship. He was with MacMillin's for 10 years. He was then offered a job with O'Connell and Sons of Holyoke, Ma. when they were building the UMass Library and Greenfield Community College. In 1973 he started his own Masonry contracting business, Thayer Masonary. 40 years later he retired with his son Scott carrying on the business. John was very active in the community. He served on the Pioneer Valley Regional School committee from 1971-1978. He was a member Kiwanis Club for many years and enjoyed being Santa Claus at "Breakfast with Santa" . He was a 55 year member of the Harmony Lodge of Masons, serving as master in 1970. He went on to be a 32nd degree Shriner as a member of the Melha Shriners in Springfield, MA. for 50 years. For several years he coached and umpired Little League. He was a member of the Northfield Snowmobile Club. He was a member to the Northfield Post 9874. During the winter he especially enjoyed snowmobiling with family and friends in the Lake George area and Canada. he also enjoyed vacations at the beach in the summer and Florida vacations in the winter.



He leaves his wife of 59 years Carol (Turner) , his son Scott and wife Erin, and daughter Sharon and her husband Tony Bulman all of Northfield, Ma. and his grandchildren: Twins Brayden and Riley Thayer. He also leaves his sister Anne and her husband Bob Hamm of Westminster, MA. his brother-in-law Frank Turner and his wife Jessie Anne of Northfield, MA. and several nieces and nephews.



John was a man of honot and integrity. He was always willing to help others. Whether they were family, friends of complete strangers. He was the best husband and father. He will be forever with us in our hearts.



Funeral services will Sunday February 16, 2020 at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, Main St. Northfield at 2:00 P.M. Burial will militay honors will be in the spring in Pentecost Cemetery, Northfiled.



Calling hours will be Saturday February 15, 2020 from 4-6 P.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma.



Donations in his memory may be made to either: , 516 Carew ST. Springfield, Ma. 01104-2396 or Northfield EMS, 41 Main St. Northfield, Ma. 01360 or the Northfield Fireman's Fund, 93 Main St. Northfield, Ma. 01360.



