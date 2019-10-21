Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Birch. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





He worked at a variety of local businesses in warehouse facilities at printing and media businesses. He was employed at Coca Cola, The Book Press and Franklin County News, among other companies.



John was a lifelong resident of Greenfield. He enjoyed muscle cars, classic rock and roll music, and traveling throughout New England. He was a sports fan, enthusiastic about the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. John was always fond of cats and usually lived with one he had rescued from the street or adopted from a shelter.



John leaves a brother, James S. Birch of Worcester; a sister, Janis (Todd) Potter of Naples, FL; and several cousins, among them Jane Pelis and Nina Wilder, both of Deland, FL .



John was predeceased by his parents.



Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA, 01101 6307.



