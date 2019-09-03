Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Gralenski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John J. Gralenski, 83, of Shelburne, NH passed away unexpectedly on Monday September 2, 2019 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born in Hadley, MA on September 8, 1935 the son of Nicholas M. Gralenski Sr. and Laura (Terlikoski) Gralenski and was raised in Massachusetts. He was a graduate of Turners Falls, MA High School in 1953 and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, MA in 1957. He came to New Hampshire in 1964 and has resided in Shelburne since 1975 and had been a former selectman of the town of Shelburne. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Crown Vantage Corporation as a foreman at the nine point. John was a devoted husband, father & brother. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and all outdoor activities in his earlier years.



Members of his family include his wife Cynthia (Wayrynen) Gralenski; two sons Douglas J. Gralenski and his wife Pamela of Gorham, NH and Daniel J. Gralenski and his wife Tristan of Bellevue, Idaho; five grandchildren Nicholas, Lauren, Trail and D.J. Gralenski and Devan Hoehn and a great granddaughter Ellison Gray Hoehn; two brothers Fred Gralenski and his wife Linda of Pembroke, ME and Michael Gralenski and his wife Linda of Erving, MA; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Nicholas Gralenski and and a sister Jean Scherr.



FUNERAL SERVICES will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade Street, Gorham, NH. Interment will follow in the Wheeler Cemetery, Shelburne, NH. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Anyone who wishes may make a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Healthcare and Rehab. Center Activities Dept., 29 Providence Avenue, Berlin, NH 03570 in his memory. Online guest book at

