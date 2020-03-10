John J. Handschuh, 71 of Wadesboro, NC, formerly of Charlemont, MA died Tuesday, February 27, 2020 at home.
He was born in Queens, NY on November 23, 1948, the son of Veronica Kinsella and Charles J. Handschuh.
He is survived by his wife, Ivy (Morrison) Handschuh, his daughter, Julia Handschuh, his step children, Joseph McKnight, Melissa Jackson and Billy McKnight. He also leaves two sisters, Alicia Waldo and Agnes Hertzog and three brothers, Charles, George and Thomas Handschuh, 15 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sons Jon (Jake) and Lucas Handschuh and stepson Christopher McKnight.
At John's request, there will be no services.
Published in Recorder on Mar. 10, 2020