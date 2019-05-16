Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. "Jack" MacNeil. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" J. MacNeil, 74, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke with family by his side. He was born in Montague on May 18, 1944, the son of John and Marie (Towle) MacNeil. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School.



Jack served in the United States Army from February 1965 to March 1969. He obtained the rank of Sergeant in the Long-Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LLRP), with the 82nd Airborne 3rd Brigade during the height of the Vietnam War. Jack was awarded four Bronze Stars, an Army Commendation Medal and several other medals including the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon and the Sharpshooter and Marksman Badges.



Jack returned to Greenfield after his service and worked as a recruiter and tester of future students for IBM and other technical training classes at Springfield Technical Institute, West Springfield.



Jack enjoyed tinkering with and repairing cars. His family recalls a white El Camino that he particularly loved and called "choo-choo". Jack was an active member of the Elks. He was an open, social, fun-loving guy with a wild sense of humor. He was loud, boisterous and loved to make people laugh.



Among his survivors, Jack leaves a sister, Regis (MacNeil) Johnston of Greenfield; six nephews, William, David and Steven Prunier and Christopher, James and Matthew Crocker and several great nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Jack was predeceased by his sister, Mary Sweeney.



A calling hour will be held Monday, May 20th from 8:45am to 9:45am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, 221 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield. A reception follows at Terrazza Restaurant, Country Club Road, Greenfield, MA.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Holyoke Soldier's Home, Trust Fund-Rec.Dept./2 North, 10 Cherry Street, Holyoke, MA 01040 or Hospice of Western and Central, MA, 1325 Springfield St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030.



For condolences, please visit





