John Joseph Kilgour (94) our devoted father, loving husband, and grandfather originally from Turners Falls, MA, presently in Jacksonville, FL, died on September 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his son and two daughters. John was born in Springfield, MA on December 9, 1925 to the late Walter and Hanna (O'Conner) Kilgour. John was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and beloved wife, June (Dion) and their son John Howard Kilgour. John served honorably in the US Navy during WW2, was recalled serving again in the Korean Conflict, mostly aboard the USS Bataan CVL-29.
John grew up in South Deerfield, MA attending Deerfield schools prior to entering the US Navy during WW2. Following John's two tours in the US Navy John lived in Turners Falls where he and his loving wife raised their four children together. John retired to Jacksonville, FL after 28 years of work as a civil engineer for the state of MA, where he spent the remainder of his life.
John enjoyed many accomplishments but one he was most proud of was designing and building his beautiful home in Brewster, Ma where he and his wife June planned to retire. He also loved golfing in North Ft Myers and continued to play until he was physically unable, but his first love has always been his family. He always said "Home is anywhere that my family is", and enjoyed traveling, visited his son in Germany followed by a visit with his daughter in England where they traveled the "whiskey trail" and explored their historic roots together in Ireland and Scotland. John also visited his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson in Taiwan when he was 74 years old making that long journey by himself.
John will be deeply missed by his three children, Lawrence Kilgour, (Chaili Kuan) and Noreen Lusco, (Greg), of Jacksonville, FL, Denise Hubert of Greenfield, MA and daughter-in-law Maryann Kilgour of Marion, MA., Nine grandchildren, Holly York, Scott Jarry, Melissa Hubert, Erin Burt, Kate Hubert, Jason Hubert, Jacob Lusco, Johnlon and Angelina Kilgour and thirteen great grandchildren.
A Mass for John will be held at Our Lady of Peace in Turners Falls October 14 at 10am.
