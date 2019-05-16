Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Hunter. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

John M. Hunter, 75, of Hyannis, MA died suddenly on May 13, 2019 in Haifa, Israel. At the time, he was visiting his beloved son Jeffrey Howard and his wife Dafna and cherished grandchildren Noam, Na and Adi.



John was born in Palmer, MA on February 10, 1944 to the late Almon Hunter, Jr. and Mary Doherty Hunter. He graduated from Longmeadow High School in 1962 and received a B.A. in Music from Boston University.



Besides his son Jeffrey and family, he leaves behind brothers Charles Hunter of Hyannis, MA, Paul Hunter of Leyden, MA, James Hunter of Sterling, MA and sister Mary Hunter Coffey of Florence, MA. John leaves behind 1 niece and 5 nephews. He also leaves behind many dear friends whose children referred to him as "Saba (grandfather) John".



In his younger years he was a talented trumpet player. He was employed for many years at the International Inn, Hyannis, MA. Collecting watches and learning about minerals and gems were his avid hobbies.



He was a good and true man who dearly loved his family and friends. The last day of his life was spent with his son and grandchildren sightseeing and dancing.



A graveside service will be held Monday 5/20 at 2pm at Cavalry Cemetery, Wisdom Way in Greenfield.



