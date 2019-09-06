Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John N. (Jake) Wyman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John N. Wyman (Jake) of Morton Village, Bradenton, FL and formerly a resident of Greenfield, MA, passed Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Hospice House in Bradenton, FL with his beloved wife at his side. He was born in Turners Falls, MA on September 11, 1933, the son of Walter and Helen (Ulrich) Wyman.



He attended schools in Turners Falls and graduated in 1951. He served in the US Navy for three years and received an honorable discharge. Jake retired from Northeast Utilities as a Supervisor of Lineman after 37 years of service in 1993. Jake and Carol have been living in Bradenton, FL since 1997, where Jake enjoyed many happy years of retirement with a life filled with friends, family, and a love for the game of golf.



Jake leaves behind his wife, Carol, of 31 years of marriage. His four children with Ann Barry, D. Jake Wyman, Jon Wyman (Jill), Lori Pope (Mike), Susan Dillon (Tom) and his three stepchildren, Michele Campbell (Michael), Lynne Gelly (Joseph), Stephen Marscher (Emma). He also leaves fourteen grandchildren, Nic Wyman (Josie), Mikayla Wyman, Alyssa, Lyndsey, and, Jenna Pope, Chris Pope (Melissa) Brody and Bentley, and Sydney Bruso.and Brooke Dillon and (Monte Arnstam). Jeffrey, Jason and Christina Campbell, Ryan Gelly (Meghan), Andrew and Lauren Gelly, and, Nicholas and Kelsey Marscher. He also leaves two great- grandchildren, Grace and Noah Wyman, along with many nieces, nephews, friends, and, extended family.



Besides his parents Jake was predeceased by his three siblings, Donald, Robert Wyman, and Barbara Tompkins.



A special thank you goes to the staff at Tidewell Hospice House for the compassionate care they gave Jake.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice at 3355 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Farm Table in Bernardston, MA on Sunday, September 29, between 2-4 p.m.





John N. Wyman (Jake) of Morton Village, Bradenton, FL and formerly a resident of Greenfield, MA, passed Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Hospice House in Bradenton, FL with his beloved wife at his side. He was born in Turners Falls, MA on September 11, 1933, the son of Walter and Helen (Ulrich) Wyman.He attended schools in Turners Falls and graduated in 1951. He served in the US Navy for three years and received an honorable discharge. Jake retired from Northeast Utilities as a Supervisor of Lineman after 37 years of service in 1993. Jake and Carol have been living in Bradenton, FL since 1997, where Jake enjoyed many happy years of retirement with a life filled with friends, family, and a love for the game of golf.Jake leaves behind his wife, Carol, of 31 years of marriage. His four children with Ann Barry, D. Jake Wyman, Jon Wyman (Jill), Lori Pope (Mike), Susan Dillon (Tom) and his three stepchildren, Michele Campbell (Michael), Lynne Gelly (Joseph), Stephen Marscher (Emma). He also leaves fourteen grandchildren, Nic Wyman (Josie), Mikayla Wyman, Alyssa, Lyndsey, and, Jenna Pope, Chris Pope (Melissa) Brody and Bentley, and Sydney Bruso.and Brooke Dillon and (Monte Arnstam). Jeffrey, Jason and Christina Campbell, Ryan Gelly (Meghan), Andrew and Lauren Gelly, and, Nicholas and Kelsey Marscher. He also leaves two great- grandchildren, Grace and Noah Wyman, along with many nieces, nephews, friends, and, extended family.Besides his parents Jake was predeceased by his three siblings, Donald, Robert Wyman, and Barbara Tompkins.A special thank you goes to the staff at Tidewell Hospice House for the compassionate care they gave Jake.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice at 3355 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205.A Celebration of Life will be held at the Farm Table in Bernardston, MA on Sunday, September 29, between 2-4 p.m. Published in Recorder on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close