1/
John R. Lynch
1943 - 2020
John R. Lynch, 77, passed away on November 18, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He left this world in his home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in New Rochelle, NY on August 11, 1943 to the late Helen (Stewart) and John J. Lynch.

After serving in the United States Army for 3 years, he was honorably discharged on August 28, 1963. John moved to Massachusetts and worked at Agway, Inc in Shelburne Falls. In 1966 he started working for the Boston and Maine Railroad as an apprentice in the Signal Division. Throughout his long career he truly enjoyed the challenge of the work and he deeply cared for the people with whom he worked. He retired from the Boston and Maine Railroad, now known as Pan American Railways, in August 2003 as Supervisor of the Signal Division.

John enjoyed many summers sailing on Lake Champlain in Vermont. During his retired years he and his wife Norma, traveled to many areas in the United States in their RV. They wintered in Florida for the past 16 years.

John's survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Norma (Hyytinen) Lynch, his two daughters, Terry Mayrand and her husband Jim of South Deerfield, MA, Chris Lynch and her husband Nate Strules of Burlington, VT, and two grandsons Troy and Tyler Mayrand of South Deerfield, MA. He is also survived by his four nieces Pat Hayden, Debbi Coffey, Traci Pomerico and Barbara Coffey Kemp, along with their families. John always felt a deep affection for his sister and brothers-in-law; Michael Hyytinen (Donna) and Jeff Hyytinen, as well as his many nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his sister. Joan Coffey, and brothers-in-law Daniel Hyytinen and Reno Hyytinen.

The family would like to express gratitude and thanks to the wonderful aides and nurses of Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care for their genuine caring and support.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life, in care of Carole Hall, 20 Riddell Rd., Charlemont, MA 01339 or to Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway St, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a condolence to John's family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com



Published in Recorder on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
