John Richard Chmyzinski
John R Chmyzinski Born Jan 22, 1951 Died Nov 19, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Northampton Mass. Son of Edwin & Helen Chmyzinski Both deceased. John graduated from Frontier Regional High school After graduating he went to work for Boron Construction and then for Powers Construction in Deerfield until his retirement. John was a very good carpenter by trade. He then moved to Ocala Florida where he enjoyed fishing, Heineken & riding his motorcycle in warm weather. John leaves behind his brothers Peter Chmyzinski and wife Cynthia of Sunderland. Edwin Chmyzinski of Sunderland. Four nephews Peter Chmyzinski Jr and wife Nicole and their daughter Madison of Millers Falls. Michael & Hannah Chmyzinski and their sons Matthew and Ben of Conway. William Chmyzinski of New Hampshire and Daniel Chmyzinski and wife Jessica and their son Sam and daughter Amanda of New Salem. There will be no calling hours or donations.

Published in Recorder on Nov. 21, 2020.
Published in Recorder on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
