John S. "Scotty" MacLeod, 95, a resident of 95 Washington Street, died peacefully at home on Monday, December 23, 2019 following a period of declining health.



A native son of the City of Greenfield, he was born on November 21, 1924 to Margaret (Ackerman) and John M. MacLeod. Educated in Greenfield Public Schools, Scotty was a standout athlete while at GHS, lettering in football and track and field and graduated in the Class of 1943.



Following his graduation from high school, he worked for the former Greenfield Ice & Trucking Company, prior to answering the call to duty during WWII. Scotty enlisted in the US Navy, serving in the Pacific Theatre aboard the USS Bataan, CVL29, an aircraft carrier, and attained the rate of Gunner's Mate 3rd Class. He was awarded 6 battle stars during his period of service from June of 1943 to March of 1946.



Upon his return to civilian life, he was employed by Yankee Atomic in Rowe, MA, Stone & Webster Engineering, Richard D. Smith Paper Co., and retired from the United States Postal Service following 31 years of service in 1995.



He was a devout communicant of Holy Trinity Church, in Greenfield, MA. Scotty enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, watching football, and gardening, He married the former Mary P. Dalmaso, on April 15, 1967 in Troy, NH and they celebrated 45 years of marriage. Sadly, Mary predeceased her beloved Scotty on August 29, 2012 at the age of 79.



He is lovingly remembered by his son John and his wife Holly. Scotty was predeceased by his parents, and by his five siblings: Norman MacLeod, William MacLeod, Jessie Petrin, Margaret Sklepowicz and Florence Letourneau. He leaves several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews who remember him with affection.



Guests are invited to assemble at Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield, MA on Monday, December 30, 2019 for a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00AM, with Rev. Fr. Timothy J. Campoli as the celebrant. Rites of committal and internment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Greenfield, MA, with full military honors to be observed with a detachment of the USN in attendance, to be assisted by Post #9874, Northfield, MA providing a firing detail Visiting hours will be conducted on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 36 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA.



At the request of the deceased, flowers are respectfully asked to be omitted, with expressions of affection recommended to: Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301, Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield, MA, 01301 or the Upper Pioneer Valley Veteran's Services District, Attn: Timothy Niejadlik, Director, 294 Main Street, Greenfield, MA 01301. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at





