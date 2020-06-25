John Sciandra
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Memorial Day, May 25 th, 2020 SSGT (AF Ret.) John Sciandra, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 84. The son of Sicilian immigranrts, John grew up in Pittston, PA. At the age of 16 he joined the Marines at Camp Lejune and was subsequently transferred to the Air Force. He served in South East Asia, Okinawa and Germany where he met his wife Ursula. John started out as an expert mechanic, having an Air Force patent for governing speed on vehicles, to hair stylist, and salon owner, to millwright for Lunt Silversmith. He was very active in the Greenfield Moose Lodge, the Montague Elks, the Greenfield American Legion and the Bernardston Vets Club of which he was variously supreme leader and administrator for those clubs. After his wife's passing John moved to Florida and was living in Pompano Beach when he died. He loved all his friends the world over and will be missed by all.

There will be a graveside service for John on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Center Cemetery, Bernardston, Ma. with full military honors. A reception will follow at the home of his daughter, at 759 Millers Falls Rd. Northfield, Ma. following the service. Social Distancing and masks will be required.

Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kidder Funeral Home
1 Parker Avenue
Northfield, MA 01360
413-498-5359
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved