On Memorial Day, May 25 th, 2020 SSGT (AF Ret.) John Sciandra, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 84. The son of Sicilian immigranrts, John grew up in Pittston, PA. At the age of 16 he joined the Marines at Camp Lejune and was subsequently transferred to the Air Force. He served in South East Asia, Okinawa and Germany where he met his wife Ursula. John started out as an expert mechanic, having an Air Force patent for governing speed on vehicles, to hair stylist, and salon owner, to millwright for Lunt Silversmith. He was very active in the Greenfield Moose Lodge, the Montague Elks, the Greenfield American Legion and the Bernardston Vets Club of which he was variously supreme leader and administrator for those clubs. After his wife's passing John moved to Florida and was living in Pompano Beach when he died. He loved all his friends the world over and will be missed by all.
There will be a graveside service for John on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Center Cemetery, Bernardston, Ma. with full military honors. A reception will follow at the home of his daughter, at 759 Millers Falls Rd. Northfield, Ma. following the service. Social Distancing and masks will be required.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
There will be a graveside service for John on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Center Cemetery, Bernardston, Ma. with full military honors. A reception will follow at the home of his daughter, at 759 Millers Falls Rd. Northfield, Ma. following the service. Social Distancing and masks will be required.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 25, 2020.