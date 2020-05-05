John W. Meyer, 88, of Newell Pond Rd. died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield. He was born in Hoboken, NJ on May 26, 1931, the son of Frederick and Elizabeth (Donovan) Meyer. John was a graduate of Greenfield High School and resident of Greenfield for most of his life.
John served in the United States Army during the Korean War, obtaining the rank of Sergeant.
He was Splicer for the New England Telephone Co. for many years, until his retirement in 1989.
John enjoyed the great outdoors, walking, bicycling, hunting, fishing, gardening and reading. He enjoyed watching and talking about his favorite sports team, the New England Patriots. He also enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins and spending holidays with his family.
Among his survivors, John leaves two nephews, Frederick W. III and his wife Katherine of Alexandria, VA and Timothy Sr. and his wife Laurie of Gill; two nieces, Joanne Grogan and her husband Timothy of Greenfield and Kathleen A. Meyer of Bernardston; two great nephews, Zachary A. Meyer and Timothy "TJ" Meyer, Jr. and a great niece Rachel A. Meyer Sumner.
John was predeceased by his brother Frederick W, Meyer Jr. and his twin sister Catherine Meyer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Phyllis Meyer Scholarship Fund, in care of Greenfield Community College, 1 College Drive, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Funeral services and burial will be privately held at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Phyllis Meyer Scholarship Fund, in care of Greenfield Community College, 1 College Drive, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Funeral services and burial will be privately held at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.
Published in Recorder on May 5, 2020.