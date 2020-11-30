Jonathan David Rohrs died in an automobile crash on October 4, 2020, when an oncoming car entered his lane and struck his vehicle, on Route 2 in Greenfield, MA.
Jonathan was raised in Deerfield, MA. As a boy, he showed talent for engineering and enjoyed making clocks and go-karts. Jonathan attended Deerfield Academy and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he studied mechanical engineering. He lived in Acton and worked at MathWorks as a software engineer.
Jonathan felt deeply rooted in Deerfield and often returned to visit family and friends. He loved going for walks with his beloved dog, Coco, who also died in the crash. Jonathan was known for his generosity and kindness, whether stopping to help a turtle cross a busy road, or driving to help a distant friend in need. Jonathan stayed by his mother's side every night she was in hospice. He fixed car engines, boilers, and other machines, never accepting anything in return for his help. Jonathan loved finding geometric patterns in nature, observing wildlife, and tracking the stars and planets across the night sky. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
A private ceremony was held in Torrington, CT. In Jonathan's memory, please help advocate for safety improvements to Route 2 at http://jonathanrohrs.com/advocacy
. Donations in memory of Jonathan may be made to MADD (PO Box 141, Danvers, MA 01923).