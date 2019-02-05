Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonh F. Kruk. View Sign





He was born in Deerfield May 27, 1921 the son of John A. and Frances (Hrapkowski) Kruk.



John attended local schools and graduated from Deerfield Academy. He became a lifelong supporter of that institution.



He was an inspector for GTD for many years. John enjoyed traveling, circling the globe twice on ships like the Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Anne. From these travels he formed many friendships that have lasted to this day. He enjoyed telling stories of his travels and showing slides well into his 90's. In the 1950's and 1960's he enjoyed driving his MG convertibles around the area. He was also a collector of stamps and local postcards. John and his wife loved square dancing and he was an avid photographer.



John embraced life, was an avid learner, (especially about world events). He believed in truth, kindness, and hard work. He also believed that a hand shake was as good as a contract. This truly spoke of his character.



John leaves several nephews including; Kenneth, Kevin, Paul, and David along with one niece Marie Kruk Ross of Erving.



He was predeceased by his wife the former Frances Goyette and his three brothers; Ralph, Kenneth, and Robert, along with their wives.



A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in South Deerfield.



There are no calling hours.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



