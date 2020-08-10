Joni (Wing) Esteves of Colrain passed away at UMass Memorial Medical Center on July 31, 2020 after being taken off life support, losing a short battle with injuries sustained from an accident. Her husband and daughter were by her side. Joni was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on September 1, 1959 to parents Susan (Lesley) and Eulis Wing. She married Luiz Esteves in 1979, and celebrated 41 years of marriage. She attended Mt. Holyoke College.



Joni loved art, painting, music, and singing. She loved to garden, and loved her animal wildlife. Joni fought a lifelong battle with schizophrenia, with her family who helped her through the hardest times always by her side. She lived out her last few years with blindness. Her courage and fight inspired everyone around her to be more compassionate and understanding people.



Predeceased by her son Philip Esteves and her brother Guy Wing, survivors include her husband Luiz Esteves of Colrain; her daughter Andrea Esteves Towler of Vermont; her parents Susan and Eulis Wing; brother and sisters Shelly, Sherrie and Gerald all of Oklahoma; her grandchildren Cecelia and Joseph Towler, Beliah and Lilith Esteves as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and many family members down south and out west.



A private service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls. with burial to follow. For any attendees, masks are required. Donations or flowers can be sent to the funeral home.



