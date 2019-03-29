Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joni N. Denn. View Sign

On February 14, 2019 Joni N. Denn, age 85, passed peacefully at the Lillian Booth Nursing Home in Englewood, New Jersey surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her sons, Scott Ellis of New York, Mark Ellis of London and her daughter Kim Crocker of Cape Cod, MA. She was predeceased by her sons Bruce Ellis and Eric Ellis.



Joni was also the very proud grandmother of nine lovely grandchildren. She was a passionate individual with a di-verse range of interests throughout her life. In the 1970's she completed her college degree at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA and was a popular, dynamic English teacher at James W. Robinson Secondary in Fairfax, Virginia for many years.



In the late '80's she was an exceptional Office Manager for a highly skilled medical team in Washington, D. C. In the late '90's Joni relocated to Greenfield, a small town in western Massachusetts. Never an individual to rest for long, she pursued various endeavors such as working for the Pioneer Valley Memorial Association in Deerfield, MA and acting in a local theatre production. Perhaps her favorite pastime was serving as a docent at the Emily Dickinson home in Amherst, MA. A singular accomplishment occurred when she appeared as the on-screen Narrator in the film Emily Dickinson: "Angles of a Landscape".



Joni's passions included the various dogs she raised over the years, attending the theatre, her many dear friends and most of all, her loving children and grandchildren. She was especially grateful to Cheri Feeney, her care giver during the last three years of her life.



A gathering of friends and family will be held in Greenfield in late spring to celebrate a life well lived. Rest peacefully dear PAHDO!

