Thursday, July 4th, 2019, Joseph A. Delisle, was unexpectedly called home at the age of 34. Born February 24, 1985, in Greenfield, MA, to Pamela Delisle (deceased) and Joseph Mitchell, Jr. Joey was the youngest of three siblings. He is survived by his wife, Rachel, and six beautiful children; Xavier, 17, Hailie, 13, Meriah, 11, Joseph, 9, Vaidah, 6, and Carter, 4. He also leaves behind two sisters, Sabrina Gale, 42, and Diana Muniz-Walls, 41, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.



A big kid himself, Uncle Joey, as he was lovingly referred to by many people, loved spending time with his children. He enjoyed being outdoors and sharing his enthusiasm for fishing and camping with them. He also loved teaching them how there is always a way to make something out of nothing. He had an infectious laugh, a heart of gold, and was fiercely loyal to those he loved.



For those wishing to rejoice and share in the memories of our short time with Joey, a celebration of his life will be held at First Baptist Church, 131 Main Street, North Adams, MA, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am, with refreshments directly following the service.

