Joe served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Conflict from 1972 to 1976. He was a freight conductor for the railroad, retiring in 2013.



Joe enjoyed summer camping with his family, attending custom van events, tinkering and walks with his dog Ike.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy (McGuire) Scappace of Greenfield, MA. His 3 children and their partners and 6 grandchildren: Eva Licata and her daughter Isabella; Joseph and Valerie and their children, Kahlan, Joseph and Autumn; Mirinda Scappace and her partner Michael Davis and their children, Willow and Gavin. He is also survived by his siblings William, Joanne and Michelle.



A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday May 7th from 2PM at Terrazza at the Greenfield Country Club, 224 Country Club Road, Greenfield, MA. Rev. Mr. Paul DeCarlo and Jack Cooper-Celebrant to officiate, with military honors to be conducted by the USN followed by a reception from 3:00PM until 6:00PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the s Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL. 32256



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements.





