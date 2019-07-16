Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. Bonneville Jr.. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph E. Bonneville, Jr., 89, passed away at home on July 15, 2019 following a brief illness.



Joe was born in Greenfield on September 10, 1929 son of Joseph E. Bonneville, Sr. and Dorothy (Wait) Bonneville. He graduated from Greenfield High School in 1947.



He then served in the US Navy aboard the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Saipan.



Upon returning from the service he was employed by the former New England Telephone Co., now Verizon, for 37 years. He started out as an installer and lineman, and ended his career as a central office technician.



He enjoyed fishing, especially in Quebec, Canada and occasional trips to Aruba.



Joe was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Alice Benoni Bonneville in 2014. He was also predeceased by his brother Harold Bonneville and sister Bette Jane Balcam.



He leaves behind a brother, Douglas Bonneville of Florida, a son Joseph E. Bonneville, III of Greenfield, a daughter Ann E. Bonneville of Gill, and his two cats Stinky and Red.



There are no services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions in Joe's name may be sent either to a local animal shelter, or Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a condolence to the family, please visit





