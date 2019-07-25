Joseph F. Sulda Sr., 72, of Vladish Ave. died Tuesday (7-23-19) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Montague October 5, 1946 the son of Frances and Gladys (Bargeron) Sulda.
Joe was a graduate of Turners Falls High School. He went on to attended UMASS. Joe was an engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for over 30 years.
He was avid Boston sports fan and loved nature and the outdoors.
Joe leaves his son Joseph of Turners Falls and his children, Madilyn and Lucas. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sister Carol Machuca in 2011.
Published in Recorder on July 25, 2019