Joseph J. Deren, Jr. 75, of Turners Falls, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital from the Corona-19 Virus. He was a retired meter reader for Western Mass Electric.



Joe was born on July 15, 1944 in Springfield. He was the son of the late Joseph J. Deren, Sr. and Josephine S. (Rokosz) Deren. Joe was a graduate of West Springfield High School and Franklin Technical Institute. He was a Navy veteran during the Vietnan War. Joe enjoyed with his grandsons, bringing them to and from school and being at all their games.



Joe is survived by his wife, Louise C. (Hallberg) Deren; two daughters, Jennifer Fox of Bernardston and Christine Tanner and her husband, Rick of Southampton; two brothers, Thomas Deren and his wife, Carol of South Hadley and John Deren of West Springfield; two grandsons, Zackary and Jayden Fox and two nephews, Andrew and Steven Deren. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Todd Fox, who died on August 28, 2019.



Services will be held at a later date. Cierpial Memorial Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



Published in Recorder on Apr. 4, 2020

