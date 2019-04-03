Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. Manzer. View Sign

Joseph J Manzer, 77, of Roaring Brook Road, Conway, died peacefully on February 9th, 2019, with his wife and daughter at his side. He had struggled with COPD for a number of years. He will be sadly and lovingly missed by his wife, families and friends.



He was born in Rumford, ME, the son of Cynthia Stevens and Henry Thibodeau. His step father, Joesph Stevens, lives in Winchester, NH.



He is survived by his wife, Judie Manzer, Conway, MA, and her two daughters, Sonja Randall of Bernardston and Mindy Sprague of Hinsdale, NH. He leaves a daughter, Lisa Greene, of Montague, her husband, Christopher Greene and their two daughters, Haleigh and Taylor Greene. Also, a son Joseph J. Manzer, Jr, and his wife, Dena of Florida. A sister, Peggy Porter and her husband, Clifford, of West Swanzey, NH. In Maine, he leaves his half sister, Bonnie Lowell Allan of Mexico and his half brother, Daniel Lowell, of Rumford. He was very fond of his sisters in law from his first marriage to Sandra Hale Manzer, who died in 1999, from MS. Carol Knightly of East Greenfield and FL, Judi Chamberlin and her husband, Rodney, of South Deerfield, MA. And many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



He served in the U.S. Army in Panama from November 1959-November 1965 and earned the honor of Rifleman.



He held various jobs after his discharge from the Army and finally was hired by UMass of Amherst as head of the Maintenance Department until his retirement in 1999.



After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf until he married Judie Boyden in 2007. In Conway, he kept busy doing woodworking crafts. When the sawdust bothered his breathing, he practiced target shooting during the warm weather and took up beading one winter. Even toward the end of his life, he continued target practicing and kept the vermin population under control.



There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 13th, at 1:30 PM at the Conway Fire House. Rev. Candi Ashenden will lead us in prayer and memories. All are welcome and there will be refreshments served.





