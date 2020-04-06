Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. Steiner. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary





Also in 1963 upon his return from service in the US Marine Corps, Joe married his love, Hanna Crane. They raised two wonderful daughters and celebrated 39 years together before Hanna passed away in 2002. Sadly left behind by Joe are his two daughters, Marcy Kneiper and Liesl Steiner Merrie and her husband Billy Merrie; his beloved grandson, Morgan; and his loved and loving partner, Judith Hoyt; and by extension, Judy's family which took him in as their own. Elisabeth and Tom Johnson and Cooper and Amelia; and Jack and Jerry Hoyt. Joe also leaves his sisters: Barbara Patton and her husband David; Anna Foth; and Marie Castine and her friend, David Powers. And he leaves his brother John Steiner and his wife Nancy. Joe was predeceased by his parents, his wife and his sister, Josephine.



Joe was proud of his Austrian heritage and treasured the memories of the trip he and Judy took to meet and visit with family there and to see his "roots".



We will miss Joe's dry sense of humor. He had a joke suited to any and every occasion. And he had an intrinsic desire to "get a rise" out of you. He could tear us in a frenzy wondering whether the "yarn" he was regaling us with was true. Hard to tell, except for the twinkle in his bright blue eyes.



We love that he would suit up to go hunting in order to take a long quiet walk in the woods while carrying, but rarely shooting, a gun (and then really to scare the deer away). And we love how he was able to make "puttering" a lifestyle.



A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Rd., Leverett, MA 01054



