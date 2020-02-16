Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Medeiros. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary





Our father, Joseph Medeiros, born August 13, 1935 passed away on Valentine's Day February 14, 2020 at home with his son, daughter and cat by his side. It was his 84th year of a life very well lived. Joe was the husband of the late Rita C. Medeiros whom he loved with all his heart. They moved to Northfield in the late 60's to raise their family purchasing a house in an enchanting neighborhood filled with pond skating, snow sledding and sugaring trees. He was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a Superintendent Corrections Officer until his retirement. During his professional career he helped to implement many progressive statewide programs. He was instrumental in the Massachusetts Work Release Furlough program and he commandeered a Surplus Inventory program all which saved the citizens of Massachusetts millions of dollars. He had a deep respect for law enforcement and the people that he served. After his retirement, Joseph and Rita purchased the historic Northfield Grange building. It was here they ran their business "The Northfielder," where you could find him dabbling in antiques while Rita gave quilting lessons. Joe loved chatting up to their customers as he enjoyed meeting people and good conversations. If he wasn't socializing at his store, he could be found bantering at the town diner with the locals and newcomers alike wearing his New York Yankees baseball hat. His wit, personality, intellect, and ability to speak his mind plainly will be remembered by everyone who knew him. He had a constant interest in politics and volunteerism. He helped to organize the Northfield democratic chapter in the early 70's and was asked to attend the Kennedy homestead for his hard work and dedication. Joe, Rita and others from Northfield used their spare time to establish the Northfield Concerned Citizens group whose efforts led to the opening of the Northfield Teen Center which gave teens a safe fun place to hang out.Later in his life, He found another passion as a volunteer for Pan-Mass Challenge, an annual athletic fund raiser for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He and his daughter Rosemary worked together for the last 18 years to raise more than $100,000 for the PMC . They belong to "Team Perry" which helps to fund two doctor's salaries each year at Dana Farber Cancer hospital specifically for gastro-intestinal cancer research. He was extremely proud to be a part of the PMC fundraising organization and Team Perry. He looked forward each year to signing up as a Security volunteer to keep the thousands of cyclists and attendees safe throughout the 2day event from Boston to Cape Cod.Joe was the father of the late Michael Medeiros. He is survived by his son Joseph Medeiros and his wife Linda of Northfield, and his daughter Rosemary Medeiros of San Francisco. His grandchildren, Lea Martinelli of Idaho, Jared Medeiros of California, and Cameron Medeiros of Northfield. His great-granddaughter Jeri and great-grandson Grant. His two sisters Mary Arruda and Lea Gomes and her husband Manuel all of Fall River, Mass. Joe was brother of the late John and Agnes and Frank "Chic" Medeiros.We wish to send a very special "there's-no-place-like-home" thank you to Pioneer Valley Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion and to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office TRIAD program through its lending of donated medical equipment.Funeral services will be Thursday (2-20-2020) from the Kidder Funeral Home, at 10:15 A.M. Followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, Northfield at 11;00 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday evening (2-19-2020) from 6-8 P.M. At the fiunmeral home. Donations in Joe's memory can be given to Pan-Mass Challenge Team Perry found here: https://donate.pmc.org/RM0136

