Joseph "Joe" Thomas Bartlett Jr., son of Joseph Thomas Bartlett Sr. and Jeanette Coates Bartlett, died at home on May 27 at the age of 82.



Joe was born in Greenfield, MA, on September 4, 1936. From a young age, Joe was inspired by the history and natural wonder of the Pioneer Valley, and he remained a longtime resident of the area. He attended The Bement School and graduated from Deerfield Academy, both in Deerfield, MA. He earned his bachelor's degree from Williams College and his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.



Joe returned to Greenfield to practice law alongside his father, joining the firm Stoddard, Ball, and Bartlett. He later became a partner in the firm Trudel, Bartlett, Barry, and Filler, specializing in estate law. He continued to practice for over four decades. Often tapped for his insight on how to help schools and institutions excel, Joe was a board member at The Bement School, BETE Fog Nozzle, Channing L. Bete, and The Greenfield Country Club.



Joe married Penelope Chatterton of New Canaan, CT, in 1969. They raised three children: Christopher, Stephanie, and Alexander. He remarried in 2000 to his longtime partner, Barbara "Sandy" Ramsay. The wedding was held at Deerfield Academy, and they resided in South Deerfield in a home overlooking the Connecticut River and Sandy's famed day lilies. Joe was an active stepfather to Sandy's four boys: Brad, Jeff, Chuck, and Greg. He read many books to his grandkids in his booming radio-announcer voice.



Known as a "man about town," Joe could stretch a short errand into an hour-long jaunt as he stopped to chat with everyone he encountered. Although he could riff on many topics, his favorite conversation starters were, "Did you catch that Red Sox victory last night?" and "Did you get any snow up in the hills?" He could be found socializing at the Greenfield Country Club, Foster's Market, Brad's Place, Clarkdale Fruit Farm, and the Franklin County Courthouse. As an avid golfer, Joe took much pleasure in connecting with his friends over a round of golf. In his younger years, Joe burned a path on Route 2 getting in and out of Boston to attend Red Sox games with his friends and family. "Watch out for foul balls off the bats of right-handed hitters," he would tell first-timers sitting with him along the first base line at Fenway.



Joe leaves behind his wife, Sandy Ramsay; his three children and four stepchildren; his sister Joanne Bartlett Garraway; his nephew Tom Garraway; his daughter-in-law Megan Tady; two step daughter-in-laws Kathy Ramsay and Natalia Popova; and seven grandchildren: John, Turner, Vasylisa, Annabel, Rupert, Lisle, and Satchel.



The memorial service for Joe will be held at 1pm on Saturday, June 8, at the First Church of Deerfield, Main St., with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the United Way of Franklin County, online at



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.

