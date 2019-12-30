Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph W. Castine. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph W. Castine, 75, passed away at home with his loving family at his side on Saturday, December 28, 2019.



Joe was born in Athol, MA on October 8, 1944 the son of Marion (Riel) Castine and Frank Castine, Jr. He was a graduate of Mahar Regional High School, class of 1962.



Following high school, Joe began working for the family business Castine Moving and Storage based in Athol. The company was started by his grandparents Hazel and Frank Castine Sr. in 1923 and is a fourth generation company today. Joe was proud to have served in many capacities from driver to dispatcher to vice president, representing a well respected business in the community. He retired in 2014 to spend more time at home.



Joe also served in the Massachusetts National Guard for a number of years beginning in 1964.



In his free time away from work, Joe enjoyed anything that involved being outdoors. From fishing, hunting, camping with his family, snowmobiling, skiing, or just maintaining his home and keeping his lawn perfect. Joe loved to watch the birds who came to visit his home and had a special connection with his dogs-his "grandbabies".



Joe's family is what gave him his greatest joy. At home watching the Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox or Celtics, or watching his grandkids playing sports brought out his biggest smile.



He will be dearly missed by his family and those who knew him well.



Joe is survived by his wife Linda (Bruseghini) Castine, whom he married in 1979, his son Eric Castine of Greenfield, his daughter Melissa Kalinowski and her husband Christopher of Northfield, his three grandchildren Jaden Melnik, Lauryn and Nolan Kalinowski, a sister Gail Lyman and her husband Richard of Erving, a sister Lynne Lanou and her husband Harlan of Port St. Lucie, FL, brother-in-law Bernie Bruseghini and his wife Connie, sister-in-law Donna Bruseghini and her partner Ron Patti, several nieces, nephews and friends.



A Celebration of Joe's Life will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorial contributions be made in Joe's name to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or online at



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence to Joe's family, please visit





