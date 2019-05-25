Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Formoso Lolacono. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine Formoso LoIacono, 98 of Greenfield, MA, formerly of Northampton, MA and Hobe Sound, FL, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 with her son Peter at her side, at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds, MA.



Josephine was born on February 12, 1921 in Havana, Cuba, daughter of Manuel Formoso Diaz and Josefina Merens Montes. A facile learner, she graduated with a Bachelor's degree at age 19. She then graduated from dental school at age 25 and was Director of Preventive Dentistry at the Ministerio of Public Health in Havana. She was a participating dentist at the Children's Clinic at Vedado, Havana and began a private practice. She also acted as Coordinator and Director of Dental Services for the public schools of Havana.



Displaying the curiosity and adventurous spirit she was known for, she came to the US a short time later for continuing study at the Eastman Dental Dispensary, in Rochester, NY. She later became director of the Clinic at Fairleigh Dickinson College in Rutherford, NJ and a New York Licensed Dental Hygienist. She pursued her second dental degree at New York University, graduating as one of the few female dentists in the Class of 1950. A regular attendee of her dental school class reunions, she was often the only female participant. Josephine eventually established a dental practice in Manhattan, which she maintained for nearly 30 years. After the sale of her practice in the late 1970's she was hired as Instructor in Oral Diagnosis at New York University Dental Center. She also became a lecturer in nutrition at various continuing education programs and finally, a Spanish/English translator for the courts. Always one with boundless energy, she continued working into her 70's.



She met her future husband, Anthony S. LoIacono, who predeceased her, through a mutual friend. Josephine and Anthony had two children, Rosita and Peter. The family established their home in New Jersey eventually settling in Upper Montclair. Josephine and Tony, a high school teacher and language department head, were active in local cultural events and organizations, particularly the Cosmopolitan Club of Montclair.



Josephine moved to Florida for several years before moving to Northampton, MA, near her son, eventually relocating to Greenfield Acres in Greenfield, MA. There, she was an upbeat and vivacious presence, seen coming and going to the GVNA Adult Day Health program in town, which she would affectionately refer to as "the seniors". A decline in her mobility and care needs precipitated admission to Linda Manor Extended Care Facility.



Josephine is survived by her son Peter, of Greenfield and daughter Rosita of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She is predeceased by her mother, father, brothers, and sister. She also leaves behind many friends from Upper Montclair and Greenfield.



Josephine was admired and loved by all she touched with her grace and spirited personality. All through life she displayed resilience when faced with challenges, not the least of which was being a dentist at a time when few women pursued the career. Due to the political situation that developed between Cuba and the US in 1961 and the ensuing breaking off of diplomatic relations, she was no longer able to travel to Cuba to see her family. She weathered this loss with courage and emotional fortitude. There seemed nothing that could break her nor diminish her appreciation for all life had to offer, even a difficult divorce in 1974. She was the consummate devoted and loving mother, concerned less about herself than the welfare of others.



The family would like to thank the many care professionals who provided her assistance, including Teresa (Terry), Sandra, Joyce, the wonderful staff at GVNA Adult Day Health, and the dedicated, loving staff at the Forestview unit of Linda Manor Extended Care Facility. All contributed to her quality-of-life in later years. Funeral arrangements were conducted by Haydenville Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date this summer.

Josephine Formoso LoIacono, 98 of Greenfield, MA, formerly of Northampton, MA and Hobe Sound, FL, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 with her son Peter at her side, at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds, MA.Josephine was born on February 12, 1921 in Havana, Cuba, daughter of Manuel Formoso Diaz and Josefina Merens Montes. A facile learner, she graduated with a Bachelor's degree at age 19. She then graduated from dental school at age 25 and was Director of Preventive Dentistry at the Ministerio of Public Health in Havana. She was a participating dentist at the Children's Clinic at Vedado, Havana and began a private practice. She also acted as Coordinator and Director of Dental Services for the public schools of Havana.Displaying the curiosity and adventurous spirit she was known for, she came to the US a short time later for continuing study at the Eastman Dental Dispensary, in Rochester, NY. She later became director of the Clinic at Fairleigh Dickinson College in Rutherford, NJ and a New York Licensed Dental Hygienist. She pursued her second dental degree at New York University, graduating as one of the few female dentists in the Class of 1950. A regular attendee of her dental school class reunions, she was often the only female participant. Josephine eventually established a dental practice in Manhattan, which she maintained for nearly 30 years. After the sale of her practice in the late 1970's she was hired as Instructor in Oral Diagnosis at New York University Dental Center. She also became a lecturer in nutrition at various continuing education programs and finally, a Spanish/English translator for the courts. Always one with boundless energy, she continued working into her 70's.She met her future husband, Anthony S. LoIacono, who predeceased her, through a mutual friend. Josephine and Anthony had two children, Rosita and Peter. The family established their home in New Jersey eventually settling in Upper Montclair. Josephine and Tony, a high school teacher and language department head, were active in local cultural events and organizations, particularly the Cosmopolitan Club of Montclair.Josephine moved to Florida for several years before moving to Northampton, MA, near her son, eventually relocating to Greenfield Acres in Greenfield, MA. There, she was an upbeat and vivacious presence, seen coming and going to the GVNA Adult Day Health program in town, which she would affectionately refer to as "the seniors". A decline in her mobility and care needs precipitated admission to Linda Manor Extended Care Facility.Josephine is survived by her son Peter, of Greenfield and daughter Rosita of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She is predeceased by her mother, father, brothers, and sister. She also leaves behind many friends from Upper Montclair and Greenfield.Josephine was admired and loved by all she touched with her grace and spirited personality. All through life she displayed resilience when faced with challenges, not the least of which was being a dentist at a time when few women pursued the career. Due to the political situation that developed between Cuba and the US in 1961 and the ensuing breaking off of diplomatic relations, she was no longer able to travel to Cuba to see her family. She weathered this loss with courage and emotional fortitude. There seemed nothing that could break her nor diminish her appreciation for all life had to offer, even a difficult divorce in 1974. She was the consummate devoted and loving mother, concerned less about herself than the welfare of others.The family would like to thank the many care professionals who provided her assistance, including Teresa (Terry), Sandra, Joyce, the wonderful staff at GVNA Adult Day Health, and the dedicated, loving staff at the Forestview unit of Linda Manor Extended Care Facility. All contributed to her quality-of-life in later years. Funeral arrangements were conducted by Haydenville Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date this summer. Published in Recorder on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close