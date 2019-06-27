Josephine M. Mleczko, 91, of Braeburn Road, South Deerfield died Monday afternoon, June 24, 2019, at home. She was born April 2, 1928, the daughter of John and Victoria (Kolinko) Wozniak.
She was educated in Deerfield schools and graduated fron the former Deerfield High School in the class of 1946 and the Burreby Rose Beauty Academy in Springfield as a Registered Hairdresser. She opened Josey's Beauty Salon in South Deerfield in 1962 and later moved it to her home in 1977.
She was married to Chester A. Mleczko, June 29, 1957 in St. Stanislaus Church by Rev. John Langow. All their married life was spent in Deerfield. She was a member of Holy family Church and the Rosary Confraternity.
Besides her husband, she is survived by nieces and nephews. Josey was predeceased by four sisters, Rose Jakobec, Annie Wandeloski, Alice Zabka, and Irene Redmond and one brother, Chester Wozniak.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Holy family Church, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, followed by burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. A Calling Hour will be from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield. The Rosary Sodality will recite the Rosary at 10:00AM on Monday. Donations in her memory may be made to the Capital Improvement Fund, c/o Holy Family Church, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield.
Published in Recorder on June 27, 2019