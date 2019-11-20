Josephine Mary Steiner, 85, formerly of Elm Terrace died Sunday night, November 17, 2019 in Buckley Health Care Center after a period of declining health. She was born in Greenfield, August 6, 1934, the daughter of John and Barbara (Grader) Steiner.
Josie was educated in Greenfield schools and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1952. She worked at Wilson's Dept. Store and then as secretary for Mr. Osgood at the Greenfield Junior High School.
Josie is survived by three sisters; Barbara A. Patton (David) of Waialua, Hawaii, Anna P. Foth of Springfield, MA and Marie D. Castine of Turners Falls, MA, two brothers; Joseph J. Steiner of Saxton's River, VT. and John M. Steiner (Nancy) of Greenfield, MA and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents John and Barbara Steiner, her niece Zoe Ann (Patton) Scibilia and her nephew John E. Foth.
A graveside service will be held at the Calvery Cemetery on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:15am with Fr. Timothy Campoli officiating. Donations may be made to the Buckley Activities Fund or a .
Expressions of Sympathy available at www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Nov. 20, 2019