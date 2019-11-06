Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua A. Hammond. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua A. Hammond, 41, lost his longtime battle with addiction on Friday 11/1/19. He was a funny, loving, caring person with a big heart. Josh always lit up the room with his larger than life presence. Unfortunately that light was dimmed too soon by his addiction. Josh attended local schools in Turners Falls, and was a mechanic by trade. He loved working on automobiles, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He worked at the Mullins Center, bar tended, along with other odd jobs. He enjoyed being a bouncer at Between The Uprights in Turners Falls. loved by so many, friends and family.



He was born in Greenfield on November 28, 1977, the son of Harold Hammond, Jr. and Joanne (Cichanowicz) Hammond. Among his survivors, Josh leaves a sister, Sarah Martino and her husband Michael; three nephews, Dominic, Joseph and John, all of Montague. Step brother, Benjamin Noyes. Step sister, Melissa Bliven. Aunts; Janice Hartwell of Erving, Eileen Gingras of Athol, Lisa Virgillio of Gill, Helen Miner of Old Saybrook, CT and Mary Cichanowicz of Millers Falls. He had a close bond with his cousin, Jeffrey Holmes of Turners Falls, who was like a brother to him.



Josh was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Joanne Hammond. Grandparents, Rosemary, Joseph Cichanowicz and Sophie Hammond. An uncle, John Cichanowicz.



A Memorial Mass will be held Friday 11/15 at 10am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K Street, Turners Falls. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.



